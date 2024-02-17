KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali wants the existing unity between the coalition and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to continue in the next state elections.

The Papar MP said although the top leadership of GRS has not yet discussed any collaboration formula for the polls, he has his views on the matter.

“Sabah and Sarawak have their own formulas, where, in essence, the current state government in Sabah is a Unity government with its own framework involving the GRS-PH Plus coalition,” he said in a statement during the launch of the GRS Women’s Tour in Kota Marudu today.

Armizan, who is also domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister said the composition of the Sabah government today, namely GRS-PH Plus, was formed after the establishment of the unity government at the federal level.

“This is the unity government formula in Sabah. In addition to GRS assemblymen, all PH assemblymen and some from other parties decided to support Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to remain as the chief minister of Sabah, and GRS greatly appreciates their support and solidarity,” he said.

He stressed that the formation of a government should not be based on “trend” factors or coercion but through consensus and mutual trust.

“On the part of GRS, we also want to avoid the risk of history repeating itself. When the elections come, we want to form a stable government through consensus. Not only does GRS need to trust our partners, but the other parties also need to be comfortable and confident with us,” he said. — Bernama

