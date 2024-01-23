KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — The irresponsible act of some parties who persistently “play politics” for their interests will only harm the people and the country, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

Hajiji said he does not want the Sabah government to be dragged into such “games”, but instead, the focus should remain on realising and fulfilling the aspirations of the people who desire progress, development, and well-being.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman said the current unity government has been functioning well and effectively, and therefore, this government needs full support to protect the people’s welfare and the continuity of the country’s economic development.

“Now is the time to work, serve and contribute to fulfilling the aspirations of the people. The state government will always be together with the federal government’s leadership in the struggle to defend the fate of the people for the progress and prosperity of the country,” he said here tonight.

He said this in his speech at a dinner in conjunction with the official visit of the Selangor government to Sabah, which was attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Hajiji said Sabah remains committed to supporting the leadership of the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and will reject any attempt to disrupt the current administration.

“We are reiterating this stance after hearing rumours about the so-called ‘Dubai Move’, supposedly aiming to topple the federal government. We continue to work for the progress of the state and the well-being of the people until the current term of the state government ends in September 2025,” he said. — Bernama

