KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Starting from Aug 1, Malaysians using the Shuttle Tebrau train service will enjoy a one-way fare of RM5 from JB Sentral to Woodlands, Singapore, and vice versa.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement today that the tickets could be bought from Feb 29.

It said currently, the price for a one-way ticket from JB Sentral to Woodlands is RM5 while the ticket for the opposite direction is S$5.

“The readjustment of this fare rate will benefit approximately 40,000 Malaysian citizens who rely on the railway service mode for commuting between JB Sentral and Woodlands, they will no longer need to pay the S$5 fare from Woodlands,” it said.

To enjoy this privilege, KTMB said that Malaysian citizens need to register an account on the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) and verify their identity card first at the ticket kiosk (TVM) or ticket counter throughout the KTMB network.

KTMB will also open additional counters at JB Sentral to ensure smooth verification of identity cards, which will be implemented from Feb 19 to March 1.

According to the statement, identity card verification is a security measure to prevent unauthorised individuals from abusing citizen fares.

Users are advised to register for the KITS account and ticket payments can be made through KTM Wallet, Touch ’n Go eWallet, Boost eWallet, debit cards, and credit cards.

For further information, the public can contact KTM Berhad’s Call Centre at 03-22671200 or get immediate feedback via KTMB’s official Facebook Messenger. — Bernama