PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — The preliminary report of the investigation into the crash of light aircraft, Gabriel BK160TR, in Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar, Selangor on February 13, will be prepared within 30 days from the date of the crash.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT), in a statement, said that the report will be followed by a full report, which is expected to be completed no later than 12 months from the date of the crash, which claimed two lives.

“The investigation will continue to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident, to save lives and also prevent similar accidents in the future,” it said.

It also said that a technical investigation, based on Annex 13: Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO Annex 13), has been initiated by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) team, from the date of the accident.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the aircraft bearing the I-POOC registration mark belongs to Blackshape S.p.A, an Italian company. Sky Media Ltd, a Hong Kong company, acts as an aircraft distributor on behalf of Blackshape S.p.A for the South-east Asia region.

“Sky Media Ltd appointed Aviation Safety Technology Pte Ltd (AST), a Singapore company, for marketing services for the Gabriel BK160TR aircraft. AST appointed the pilots involved in this accident to operate the aircraft, Gabriel BK160TR (registration I-POOC), for promotional purposes to customers in Malaysia,” the ministry said.

At the time of the accident, the Gabriel BK160TR aircraft had valid airworthiness certification, under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In the 1.45 pm incident, pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 43, were believed to have been buried in the aircraft cockpit more than two metres deep in the ground, after it crashed in an oil palm plantation area.

The aircraft, operated by Air Adventure Flying Club, took off from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, at 1.28pm, for a recreational flight. — Bernama