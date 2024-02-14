KLANG, Feb 14 — The remains of the two victims of the light aircraft crash in Kapar here yesterday were claimed by their respective families this afternoon after the post-mortem process was completed.

The remains of co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 43, were claimed by his family at around 3pm and taken to his family’s home in Sunway Bukit Lenang, Johor Baru.

It is understood that the burial arrangements for Roshaan Singh will be conducted tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the body of the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft, Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 31, was taken out by his family from the Forensic Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here at 6.08pm to be taken to the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Sungai Besi for interment.

Earlier, North Klang District Police Chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said the post-mortems on both victims revealed that the cause of death was due to multiple injuries from the plane crash.

The two victims onboard the BK 160 Gabriel light plane that crashed in Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar were found in the cockpit at a depth of five feet in the ground at an oil palm plantation there.

The aircraft, operated by Air Adventure Flying Club, took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, at 1.28pm for a recreational flight before it crashed at 1.45pm. — Bernama

