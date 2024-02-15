SHAH ALAM, Feb 15 ― The remains of the two victims of the light aircraft crash in Kapar on Tuesday were cremated today.

An atmosphere of melancholy hung over the Nirvana Memorial Park here where the family members and friends gathered at about noon to pay their final respects to pilot Daniel Yee.

In Johor Baru, the body of co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina was taken from his family home in Sunway Bukit Lenang here to the Johor Bahru Hindu Crematorium at 12.40pm for the cremation ceremony.

The two victims onboard the BK 160 Gabriel light plane that crashed in Kampung Tok Muda, Kapar were found in the cockpit at a depth of five feet in the ground at an oil palm plantation there.

The aircraft, operated by Air Adventure Flying Club, took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, at 1.28pm for a recreational flight before it crashed at 1.45pm. ― Bernama

