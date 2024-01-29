KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chapters in two states will see a change in its leadership, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has been appointed the party’s new Selangor state chief, replacing Selat Kelang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.

Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chairman post also saw a change where Labu assemblyman Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker replaced party deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“The party thanks the service of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari for leading the two states,” Hamzah said in a statement today after a special meeting between the Bersatu Supreme Council members held last night.

Abdul Rashid held the Selangor position from Sept 2020, while Ahmad Faizal was appointed as head of Negeri Sembilan Bersatu in June last year.

