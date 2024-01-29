KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied claims that he had a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Saturday.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the former Tambun MP, told Malay daily Berita Harian that the allegation was a form of slander and an effort to cause a split within Bersatu.

“It’s not true.

“I noticed there are efforts to see the split in Bersatu, too much slander was spread which can cause misunderstanding.

“If all leaders of all levels can sit at the table and discuss, I think will be okay,” he said.

It was reported on Wednesday that Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi has become the sixth Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) MP to pledge his support to Anwar.

Besides Zulkafperi, other Bersatu MPs who have declared their support for Anwar included Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Laban).

