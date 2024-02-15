LIMBANG, Feb 15 ― The Sarawak government has a committee that works with the State Secretary’s Office to look into the vacancy and increase the number of Chinese community leaders in the state.

In revealing this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said the state government understood the need to increase the post of Chinese community and village leaders (KMKK) following the increase in population as well as areas and housing estates in Sarawak.

“KMKK vacancies must be filled as soon as possible. I will discuss with local leaders in Limbang. I am trying to coordinate as this is a very common issue not only in Limbang but also in Kuching including in my own constituency of Batu Kawah.

“The state government has basically established a committee to look into this matter,” he said when met by the media during his Chinese New Year visit to the residence of Pemanca Leong Boong Ming on Tuesday.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said he had taken note of the need to fill the vacancy of Temenggong, one Penghulu and four Kapitan to serve the Chinese communities in Limbang and Lawas.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president said SUPP will also hold discussions with local leaders to fill the KMKK vacancies in Limbang division. ― Borneo Post

