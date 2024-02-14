KOTA KINABALU, Wed 14 — A South Korean tourist was found dead inside a bathroom of a resort in Pulau Gaya here yesterday.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said the 53-year-old man was found in the shower at around 7am.

According to police investigation, the Korean had checked into the resort with his family the night before.

It is understood that he and his wife had an argument.

The woman decided to sleep with their children in another room while the victim slept in the master bedroom.

The family found the victim unconscious inside the bathroom the following morning, said Kalsom, adding that police rushed to the resort upon being notified by the management.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Kalsom urged anyone with information of the case to come forward to assist police in their investigation.

The case is being investigated as sudden death.

Befrienders Kota Kinabalu offers confidential emotional support services for people in Sabah.

The telephone crisis hotline 088-255788 is available from 7pm to 10pm daily.

Callers can speak to a volunteer trained to listen and help regardless of age, gender, race etc, in total anonymity, with confidentiality, and without judgement. — Borneo Post Online