KUANTAN, Feb 14 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today announced the restructuring of three executive council portfolios following the swearing-in of Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Amizar Abu Adam as the state executive councillor.

He said Amizar was assigned the Felda Affairs, Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship portfolio, which was previously held by Muadzam Shah assemblyman Razali Kassim who was made chairman of the Public Works, Transport and Health Committee.

Bebar assemblyman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff who previously held the Public Works, Transport and Health portfolio was assigned the Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology portfolio.

“This restructuring takes effect immediately. I congratulate and wish them the best of luck.

“I hope that with the restructuring of the exco portfolios, the administration of the Pahang government will become more organised and stable especially in delivering the best services to the people,” he said in a statement.

The ceremony to present the instrument of appointment and the swearing-in took place before the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, yesterday.

Amizar, 50, who hails from Felda Chemomoi, won the Pelangai state seat in the by-election on October 7, 2023.

The Pelangai by-election was held following the death of incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam on August 17 last year. — Bernama