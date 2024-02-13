KUANTAN, Feb 13 — The Pelangai state assemblyman Datuk Amizar Abu Adam was sworn in today as the State Executive Council (exco) member at Istana Abdulaziz.

The ceremony to present the instrument of appointment and the swearing-in took place before the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the first executive councillor to be sworn in after Al-Sultan Abdullah completed his duties as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and returned to the state on January 30.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state exco members.

Amizar, 50, who hails from Felda Chemomoi, won the Pelangai state seat in the by-election on October 7, 2023, with a 2,949-vote majority, defeating Perikatan Nasional candidate Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The Pelangai by-election was held following the death of incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17 last year.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah reminded all state exco members to carry out their duties well and sincerely for the welfare of the Pahang people.

The Pahang Ruler also urged them to be in the field and see the conditions and situations of the people.

“Develop the state of Pahang, help the poor, uphold the principles of Islam, you must be in the field, assist and understand (the people)... I am result-oriented and people-centric; all assistance to the people must be fulfilled,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama