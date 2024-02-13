KUANTAN, Feb 13 — Pahang will announce portfolio changes involving the State Executive Council (exco) members tomorrow, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the move was to further strengthen the state government’s administration and provide better services to the people.

“Just a few... there will be some changes for improvement, to enhance the state government administration so that it is more effective,” he told reporters after the ceremony to present the instrument of appointment and swearing in of a new exco member before the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz, here, today.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, the Pelangai state assemblyman Datuk Amizar Abu Adam was sworn in as the new state exco member.

Amizar, 50, who said he only knew about the appointment at 1pm today, expressed appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah and thanked Wan Rosdy for trusting him to take the position.

He pledged to fulfil the responsibility to the best of his ability, including addressing issues related to assisting the needy and eradicating poverty, which are the priorities of all quarters.

Advertisement

“I will work with the Menteri Besar to further solidify the state government’s agenda to assist the people,” he added.

Amizar, 50, who hails from Felda Chemomoi in Bentong, won the Pelangai state seat in the by-election on October 7, 2023, with a 2,949-vote majority, defeating Perikatan Nasional candidate Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The Pelangai by-election was held following the death of incumbent assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17 last year. — Bernama