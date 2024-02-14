SEPANG, Feb 14 — The installation of solar panels at residential areas nationwide has shown a positive trend, said Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Without disclosing further details, he said this positive trend has prompted the government to open up quota applications for homeowners to instal solar panels in their residences this year through the Net Energy Metering (NEM) Programme.

“At the government level, we see an increasing trend among homeowners using solar systems (at present),” he told reporters after launching the solar system at the Movenpick Hotel & Convention Centre KLIA here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had previously stated that the NEM programme will continue with an additional quota offer of 100 megawatts (MW) for NEM People and 300 MW for NEM NOVA, as part of the Integrated Clean Energy programme implementation initiative for this year.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said the quota offer period is set until December 2024 or until the quota is fully allocated, whichever comes first, and applications can be made starting Feb 5 through the eNEM system on the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) website, www.seda.gov.my.

The NEM programme will enable at least 25,000 domestic electricity consumers and 100 users in commercial and industrial categories to utilise roof space on their premises for electricity generation for self-consumption through the installation of photovoltaic (PV) solar systems.

Regarding the effort to instal solar systems at the Movenpick Hotel & Convention Centre KLIA, Akmal Nasrullah said it is a positive development, especially for the hospitality industry.

“We welcome industries such as the hospitality industry taking the initiative to ensure the use of renewable energy in their premises.

It also serves as a symbolic gesture that when we explore opportunities or open up space for the hospitality industry to use solar systems, it will provide greater opportunities in the future,” he said. — Bernama