KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan today confirmed two deaths from the light aircraft crash near the town of Kapar in Selangor.

He said both victims were confirmed dead at the place of incident.

“This aircraft type BK 160 Gabriel with I-POOC registration number was flew by two local men from Air Adventure Flying Club.

“The plane’s last communication with traffic air control officer was reported at 1.35pm, however, no emergency call was received. Preliminary investigation at the scene found that the plane had crashed into a palm coconut field causing 45 per cent of the plane’s body to be submerged in the ground.

“Both victims have been confirmed dead at the place of incident. The police are requesting the help of friends, fire department, CAAM and air units, K9 and forensics to help with the investigation. The victims’ family has been contacted to present themselves to the forensic unit of Tunku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for identification,” he said in a statement.

According to the police, the victims are Danial Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and Roshaan Singh Raina, 42.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel carry the bodies of the two people, including one pilot, found on the scene in Kapar, Selangor February 13, 2024. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) today confirmed that two people, including one pilot, were on board a light aircraft.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a light aircraft caught fire today and crashed near Kampung Tok Muda in Kapar.

In a statement, it said it received a distress call at 1.56pm and firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 2.20pm.

A 17-second video depicting the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that had crashed in a palm oil plantation went viral online earlier today.