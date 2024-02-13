KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Selangor Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed today that a light aircraft caught fire today and crashed near Kampung Tok Muda in Kapar.

In a statement, it said it received a distress call at 1.56pm and firefighters arrived at the scene around 2.20pm.

Photographs supplied by the department to the media indicated that the aircraft bore markings of Singapore-based flight trainer company Aviation Safety Technology Pte Ltd.

Identification on the aircraft describes it as a model Gabriél BK160 TR training aircraft by Italian manufacturer Blackshape.

On its website, AST described the aircraft to be "designed as a tandem-seating, military-style basic trainer which serves for selection and introduction of cadets to aviation".

When contacted by Malay Mail, AST said it still has no information about the incident.

Malay Mail is also reaching out to the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Fire Department, its personnel swiftly responded to the emergency call, with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle deployed to the scene.

The initial report confirmed the crash, and efforts are underway to locate any potential victims.

As of now, the identity of the victims remains unknown.

A view of the crash site in Kapar February 13, 2024. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, also confirmed the crash.

"I can only confirm the incident but there are no details yet because we have only seen the tail of the aircraft," he told the national news agency Bernama.

Klang Utara District police chief, S. Vijaya Rao, also confirmed the news when briefly contacted by Bernama, mentioning that he had just arrived at the crash site.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia chief executive officer, Datuk Capt. Norazman Mahmud said the authority is investigating the crash and will issue a press statement soon.

Earlier today, a 17-second video depicting the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed in a palm oil plantation went viral online.