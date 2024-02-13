KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) today confirmed that two people, including one pilot, were on board a light aircraft had crashed near the town of Kapar in Selangor.

CAAM CEO Captain Datuk Norazman Mahmud said the aircraft model BK 160 Gabriel with the registration number I-POOC and operated by Air Adventure Flying Club had departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 1:28pm for a recreational flight.

“Last contact made by the aircraft with air traffic control was at 1.35pm, however, there was no distress call received. Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KLARCC) at Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) was immediately activated to determine the location of the aircraft,” he said in a statement.

Norazman also said that search and rescue teams had yet to make contact with the two people who were on board the aircraft.

“Their conditions have yet to be confirmed at press time. The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” he added.

Earlier, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a light aircraft caught fire today and crashed near Kampung Tok Muda in Kapar.

In a statement, it said it received a distress call at 1.56pm and firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 2.20pm.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel arrive at the location where a light aircraft had crashed at Kapar, Selangor February 13, 2024. — Picture by Hari Anggara

According to the Fire Department, one fire engine and one rescue vehicle were deployed to the scene.

At the time of writing, efforts are underway to locate the two individuals who were in the aircraft. Their identities remain undisclosed.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, also confirmed the crash.

“I can only confirm the incident but there are no details yet because we have only seen the tail of the aircraft,” he told national news agency Bernama.

Klang Utara District police chief, S. Vijaya Rao, also confirmed the news when briefly contacted by Bernama, before adding that he had just arrived at the crash site.

A 17-second video depicting the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that had crashed in a palm oil plantation went viral online earlier today.