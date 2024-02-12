SIBU, Feb 12 — House visits, in conjunction with festival celebrations of the multi-racial community, clearly demonstrate harmony and unity in this country, said Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong, who is also the minister of tourism, arts and culture, said that the harmony and unity enjoyed by Malaysians should continue to be preserved, for the sake of the country’s continued development.

“Our country is made of multiple races and religions. Reject racism so that we will achieve strong unity,” he said at the Chinese New Year open house, hosted by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) at the Pulau Li Hua commercial centre.

More than 10,000 people from the multiracial community attended the gathering, including the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lanang, Alice Lau Kiong Yieng.

Lau also held an open house at the Lanang DAP service centre in Jalan Lanang, which was attended by the multi-racial and multi-religious community in Sibu.

Members of the public also attended the open house hosted by the Dudong Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branch chairman, Wong Ching Yong, at the service centre in Jalan Aman. — Bernama

