PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The number of dengue cases dropped to 3,631 in the 6th Epidemiological Week (EW06) from February 4-10, compared to 3,969 cases in the previous week, with one death due to dengue fever complications.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said cumulative dengue cases reported so far this year totalled 22,058, compared to 13,094 cases in the corresponding period last year.

“A total of 10 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported, compared to nine fatalities for the same period last year,” he said in a statement today.

He said the number of reported dengue hotspots increased to 199 localities in EW06, compared to 180 in the previous week.

Of that number, 158 were in Selangor, 18 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (10), Perak (six), two each in Penang and Kedah and one each in Pahang, Johor and Sabah.

On chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said no cases were recorded in ME06, bringing the cumulative figure so far this year to three cases.

“Based on the trend for dengue cases in the past 10 years, dengue fever cases usually peak every four or five years, and this increase began in 2023 and is expected to continue to rise in 2024,” he said.

He said unpredictable weather changes, along with increased public movement, especially during festive seasons, weekends and school holidays are among the causes for the increase in dengue fever cases. — Bernama