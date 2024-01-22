PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — The number of dengue fever cases increased to 3,525 cases in the 2nd Epidemiological Week (ME02) of 2024, covering the period from January 7 to January 13, compared to 3,181 cases the week before.

In a statement today, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that during this period (ME02), two deaths due to dengue complications were reported.

In terms of the number of hotspot localities, he said the total increased to 136 compared to 130 the previous week, with the highest number recorded in Selangor at 106 localities, followed by the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (17), Perak (five), and Negeri Sembilan (four).

In Penang and Sabah, there were two localities each.

As for chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi stated that no cases were recorded in ME02, with only one case reported so far this year, and no chikungunya outbreaks have been reported.

On Zika surveillance, he said that a total of 50 blood samples were taken, and all screening results were negative. — Bernama

