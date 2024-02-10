KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Umno’s stance in rejecting the idea of nominating Selangor’s Chinese new village as Unesco’s World Heritage Site would not affect its relationship with DAP in the unity government, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today.

Mohamad, who is also the Umno vice president, said the party is still with their opinion in rejecting the proposal made by the Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming.

“To nominate a place as a Unesco site is not easy and it requires consultation, and it needs to be brought to the Cabinet.

“If necessary, it should be discussed with the parliament for that to be approved. Umno thinks there is no necessity to establish the new village as a Unesco site,” he told reporters when met at the Chinese New Year open house in Wisma MCA, here, today.

Mohamad said Umno’s opinion would not affect their relationship with DAP as they are in the same party components in the unity government.

“As fellow friends in the unity government, we have to respect each other’s views,” he said.

When asked for comment about this matter, MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the matter should be discussed by those in Cabinet.

He said that different views can be discussed internally in the Cabinet.

“I think, whatever matters to be done, it must receive the approval from the government,” he said.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno vehemently rejected Nga’s suggestion to nominate the Chinese new villages in Selangor as Unesco’s World Heritage Site.

Asyraf said that the suggestion was massive and it could indirectly touch on Malay-Bumiputra’s position.

On February 1, Nga reportedly said plans are being drawn up to nominate Chinese new villages in Selangor as a Unesco World Heritage Site to recognise their cultural and historical significance.

Nga said the Selangor government and the federal government would soon discuss the details.

He also reportedly said that it has been 76 years since the new villages in Selangor were founded in 1948 and that he will engage with the state government to begin a study on (the nomination process).