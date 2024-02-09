CHUKAI, Feb 9 — Police arrested a man today for allegedly running berserk and beating his mother in Kampung Baru, Felda Neram 1, Jabor here.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the 48-year-old suspect was arrested about 100 metres from the scene of the crime at 2.30pm today.

He said police received a report through the MERS 999 system from a medical aide of the Red Crescent Society Ambulance Unit in Kuantan, Pahang, who had treated the victim, Noryati Akil, 64.

“The victim was injured on the hand and back after being hit with a stick by the suspect who ran amok in their house at about 9am today.

“The victim initially received treatment at Cheneh Health Clinic before being referred to Kemaman Hospital,” he said today.

Hanyan said the suspect, who tested positive for drugs, had two previous records for drug use and criminal intimidation.

He said the suspect is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt to the victim. — Bernama

