KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A lorry attendant was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his brother using a knife at their house in Bandar Baru Ampang here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 20-year-old suspect was arrested around Bandar Baru Ampang at 9.50pm yesterday, and a knife, measuring about 30-centimetre, was confiscated.

Mohd Azam said earlier police received a call from a woman who reported an argument between the two siblings at 9.14am.

“Initial investigations found the victim and suspect argued over financial problems resulting in the suspect taking out knife and swinging it in the direction of the victim’s leg,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim, aged 25, was sent to the Ampang Hospital and a medical officer confirmed that the victim suffered lacerations on his right calf and right elbow.

He added that the suspect, who had two previous criminal records, has been remanded for four days until Monday to assist in the investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or other dangerous objects. — Bernama

