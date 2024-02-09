KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Agriculture and Food Securities Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today held a meeting with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg in Kuching to discuss food security cooperation between the federal and the state government.

In a Facebook post, Mohamad said one of the main issues raised in the meeting held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia was related to irrigation for agriculture.

He said Abang Johari had expressed strong commitment and seriousness in ensuring food security, aiming for Sarawak to become one of the leading rice-exporting states.

Mohamad said to ensure the premier’s aspiration to make Sarawak the second rice bowl of the country after Kedah, the ministry will implement strategies based on the Pintar Agriculture Concept.

These include the development of the industry and infrastructure, research, development, commercialisation and innovation, he added.

Prior to this, Mohamad had said the Agriculture and Food Securities (KPKM) would intensify efforts and expand padi cultivation under the Large-Scale Smart Padi Field Programme (Smart SBB) Ala Sekinchan, including in Sabah and Sarawak this year.

This is in line to make both states the country’s second rice bowl after Kedah in the future.

He said the Smart SBB Ala Sekinchan programme focuses on the model and agriculture best practices implemented by farmers in Sekinchan, Selangor.

The programme will be implemented nationwide, involving nearly 10,000 farmers with an area of over 26,000 hectares.

In addition to increasing the income of rice farmers through improved padi yields, the programme also aims to help stop the country’s dependence on rice imports within two years. — Bernama