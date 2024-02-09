KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The police have crippled a syndicate involved in smuggling untaxed cigarettes and alcoholic beverages with seizures totalling over RM98 million through three raids in Kuching, Sarawak, on Tuesday (February 6).

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the raids were the result of joint surveillance by the Wildlife Crime Bureau, Special Investigation Intelligence (WCB/PSK) together with the Marine Police Force Region 5, the Sarawak General Operations Force and Sarawak Police Contingent.

He said in the raids, the police arrested eight men, comprising seven locals and one foreigner, in addition to confiscating 40,469,600 sticks of various types of cigarettes and 44,716 boxes of alcoholic beverages.

“Two vehicles and five mobile phones were also confiscated. The total value of the seizures amounted to RM98,793,958.51.

“The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement last night.

He said from Jan 1 to Jan 7, the police had arrested 91 individuals and seized various untaxed goods, subsidised diesel as well as animals and wildlife worth more than RM181 million through various operations.

“The police are committed to combatting the smuggling of contraband, and misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods to prevent leakages.

“The cooperation of the public in providing information to the authorities is highly encouraged to eradicate criminal activities,” he said. — Bernama