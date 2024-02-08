KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A total of 88 selected student leaders and outstanding students from 22 rural schools in Selangor had the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience from successful industry figures through the inaugural Tabung Haji (TH) Young Leadership Series 2024.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Selangor Education Department, was held at Menara TH here from February 5 to 6.

TH Group managing director and chief executive officer, Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, in a statement today, said that the leadership programme was aimed at producing future leaders who are credible and of high quality, capable of becoming TH young ambassadors.

He said the programme featured Axiata Group Berhad chairman, Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, who shared about leadership philosophy, required qualities, challenges and lessons from his personal experiences.

During the programme, participants also attended lectures on personality development modules by well-known television celebrities, including UNIC nasyid group member, Mohd Fakhrul Radhi Khamarudin.

“The participants’ leadership skills were also tested through various group activities involving TH’s top management.

“We hope this initiative will expose these young people to the corporate world while helping to strengthen their skills and instil confidence in facing future challenges and contributing to religion, race, and country, Insya-Allah,” he said.

In addition, Syed Hamadah said TH, as a national haj management institution and government-linked investment company, is deeply concerned and fully supportive of efforts to develop the younger generation, especially among rural students who require exposure, facilities and learning resources to keep pace with current development. — Bernama