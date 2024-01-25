KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today refuted allegations that it distributed certain quotas to private parties or Registered Hajj Pilgrimage Operators (PJH).

TH said that the hajj quota of 31,600, allotted by the Saudi Arabian government, is according to the open Haj registration system based on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis, implemented since 1995.

“Once prospective pilgrims have been selected in the annual quota, they can choose whether they want to perform the Haj through TH (Muassasah) or through PJH companies which TH has licenced.

“Prospective pilgrims who choose the PJH companies are those who can pay more than the cost of the pilgrimage, to get better services from Muassasah,” TH said in a statement.

Advertisement

TH also said that the claims that the agency only handles 11,000 pilgrims this year are not true, because the majority of pilgrims, or around 70 to 80 per cent, will be performing Haj through Muassasah.

It added that the PJH companies made payments to TH for each of their congregations, for services and facilities in the Holy Land, including the mandatory payments imposed by Saudi Arabia.

TH also advises the public not to easily believe fake news circulating on social media, and prospective pilgrims are advised to refer to TH’s official social media platform to obtain authentic, accurate and up-to-date information.

Advertisement

For more information, the public can contact the Tabung Haji Contact Centre (THCC) at 03-6207 1919. — Bernama