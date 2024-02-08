JOHOR BARU, Feb 8 — The Johor police will not compromise on its integrity and will take action against any members of its ranks involved in crime, misconduct or corruption, said its chief M. Kumar.

He said this includes an RM35,000 extortion case involving eight policemen from the Seri Alam district who are currently being investigated.

“Any disciplinary action imposed against the policemen involved, who are currently being remanded until Friday, will depend on the results of the investigation against their alleged misconduct.

“There will be no compromise in the probe and as the Johor police chief, I will ensure that strict action will be taken against any police officer or personnel involved in criminal activities, and misconduct that threaten the integrity of the police force.

“Policemen who are involved in such misconduct need to be removed from the police force,” Kumar told reporters today after officiating the Op Selamat operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at the Kempas toll plaza here.

He was commenting on the latest development in an extortion case involving several Johor-based policemen.

Kumar said that the investigation is still ongoing and investigators will check the suspects for previous criminal records or disciplinary problems while on duty.

He said investigators have detained eight suspects for investigation and the case is being investigated according to Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion.

Earlier, it was reported that a police inspector along with seven other policemen had been arrested for extortion involving RM35,000.

A 41-year-old female cleaner is said to have made a police report claiming that a policeman, who is with the Seri Alam district police’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), asked for the cash to free her younger brother who was arrested in connection with a drug case.

However, her brother was not released despite the money being handed over to the policemen.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 50, have been remanded until Friday to assist with the investigations.