KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 —The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) is looking to improve the compulsory screening scheme (Skim Wajib Tayang) to boost the quality of local films.

The scheme was introduced in 2005 to ensure that local films were screened and given a set amount of time at cinema chains.

However, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said some parties took advantage of the existing scheme to release their own films regardless of their quality.

He said that this would be ‘bad for the country’s film ecosystem’ and asked Finas to look into two aspects of local films under the scheme.

“One is the process of making the film script itself to ensure that the script prepared before production is of high quality,” Fahmi said.

“The second is the marketing aspect. If we look at the films that did not succeed in getting a theatrical release, it is, among other things, due to lack of marketing and relying on Skim Wajib Tayang.”

Fahmi said this after attending a business and networking event with local cinema operators yesterday (February 7) organised by the Malaysian Film Exhibitors Association (MAFE).

Finas said in a statement that the session covered the current issues facing cinemas today and focused on working up solutions to fix them.

The meeting was an effort to support the advancement of the nation’s film industry and strengthen cooperation between industry players.

The communications minister also hoped that more local films would be able to do well in the international film market, especially in Asean countries.

He stressed this because Malaysia will become the chairman of Asean next year in the lead up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026).

“My desire is to produce more Malaysian films that can not only be screened in Malaysia but can also be taken abroad. And of course, we prioritise Asean,” the minister added.

“Cinemas in Malaysia play a very important role as they are the first place our films are shown before they are taken to other markets.”