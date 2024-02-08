PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — The eldest sister of Nazrin Hassan has accepted the decision of the Court of Appeal which upheld the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers on a charge of murdering the Cradle Fund chief executive officer six years ago.

“We accept everything as the will of Allah, and we accept it with patience...please pray for our strength. We are saddened by the death of our brother, but at the same time, we do not want Samirah to be held responsible,” Che Elainee Che Hassan, 67, said when approached by reporters.

Earlier, a three-member panel led by Justice Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the prosecution’s appeal to set aside a High Court verdict in acquitting and discharging the three of them on the murder charge.

Meanwhile, lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Samirah and the two teenagers, said that since his clients were charged in 2018, they have been under immense stress.

Advertisement

“Samirah is very stressed...from the investigation and then being accused. With today's decision, she (Samirah) is very, very happy because she not only won the case in the High Court (acquitted and discharged).

“This was an accident, not arson and not murder,” said the lawyer.

On June 21, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court freed Samirah, 49, who is also Nazrin’s widow, and the two teenagers, now aged 18 and 21, of murdering Nazrin after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the three of them at the end of its case.

Advertisement

The three of them and an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with killing Nazrin, 45, at his house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am the following day. — Bernama