KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today denied that any Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia parliamentarians seen at the Prime Minister’s Office recently were trying to negotiate the “survival” of certain party leaders until the next Bersatu elections.

Hamzah, who is also Bersatu secretary-general, said the party’s MPs in question had sworn that they did not meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during a recent meeting involving Bersatu supreme council members.

“I want to inform you that at the recent Bersatu supreme council meeting, all those who were accused swore, ‘By God. Never met Anwar Ibrahim’. So, no one did, I think,” he said during a press conference here.

Hamzah also denied that he had met Anwar at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Advertisement

“How am I to know if this is slander or fake news. When people say that it is me, that’s fake. I want to inform you that I have never met Anwar Ibrahim since he became prime minister. Only see him in Parliament,” he said.

On Sunday, Free Malaysia Today quoted a source as saying that a Bersatu leader had promised to guarantee the support of more Bersatu MPs for the government.

An unnamed Bersatu MP also told the news portal that some party members are aware of a certain state party leader often being spotted at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Advertisement