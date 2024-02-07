KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — An unemployed man faced a charge of murdering his friend during a quarrel that occurred earlier this month, at the Magistrates Court here today.

Mohd Armin Amir, 28, merely nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan.

No plea was recorded, however, as the offence is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Advertisement

Mohd Armin allegedly killed Amir Azlan Iwan, 22, in the back alley of a row of shops at Jalan Peel at 3.20am on February 1.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by a death sentence, or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court set April 3 for case mention pending the autopsy report.

Advertisement

Deputy public prosecutor Zuhairi Osman appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Evie Melynda Jee represented the accused.

Earlier, media reports detailed the incident of a man being fatally stabbed in the neck with a glass shard during an argument with his friend.

Subsequently, the police apprehended the suspect at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 at 2.30pm on February 1. — Bernama