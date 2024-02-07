KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 — The Sabah Cabinet has approved the Oil Palm Biomass Industry policy that will regulate biomass export and production in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the Cabinet has also decided to impose a State Sales Tax on biomass export pending the implementation of the policy.

“This is to control the export of biomass,” he said after chairing the post-state Cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu here, today.

The policy would be enforced within two years from the date of its approval (after the POIC Sabah Biomass Collection Platform is fully operational) and would be under the purview of the Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

Hajiji also told the heads of the departments under the Chief Minister’s Department that the Cabinet had taken note of the review of the management of the Urban Community Development Committees (JKDB) by the Local Government and Housing Ministry.