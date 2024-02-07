KUANTAN, Feb 7 — Police are tracking down a group of men suspected of rioting and verbally abusing a policeman and assaulting a civilian at a fatal accident site at KM 127 Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan, Temerloh, near here yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said that so far, police have detained a 42-year-old suspect with three previous records from group robbery, theft and under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

He said three men were believed to have physically assaulted and verbally abused a uniformed police sergeant dispatched to the scene, while another individual claimed to have been beaten by five men for recording the incident involving the police.

“The suspects’ actions are believed to have stemmed from dissatisfaction, presuming that the police failed to assist the accident victim, despite the said officer taking appropriate measures.

“The civilian who claimed to have been beaten by five men is a security guard who happened to be at the scene. He sustained injuries to his eyebrow and all the windows of his car were shattered,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said the commotion is believed to have begun after the arrival of a group of individuals believed to be relatives and friends of the 20-year-old man who was killed in the crash.

The victim, who worked at a scrap metal shop, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head and right leg injuries after his motorcycle is believed to have collided with the side of a Perodua Myvi, reportedly making a U-turn across double white lines.

The 75-year-old car driver, however, escaped unhurt and further investigation into the accident is being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Investigations are also being carried out under Sections 148, 353 and 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama