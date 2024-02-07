MELAKA, Feb 7 — A storekeeper was charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today with keeping 30,460 litres of diesel without a licence at a premises near Krubong two years ago.

Chee Hoe Kee, 54, as the person being summoned, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam.

Chee, together with two Bangladeshi men, Md Masud Rana and Jamal Uddin, were accused of having under their control scheduled control goods, specifically 30,460 litres of diesel, under circumstances that led to suspicion of violating Regulation 31(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulation 1974.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in the Krubong Industrial Area at around 4.30pm on Sept 1, 2022.

The charge, under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and punishable under Section 22 (1) of the same law, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment for not more than three years or both, upon conviction.

Only Chee was present in court during today’s proceedings, while the two Bangladeshi citizens were absent.

The court allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and set March 13 for case management and to ascertain the status of summonses for the foreign nationals. — Bernama