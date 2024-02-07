JOHOR BARU, Feb 7 — A 38-year-old journalist was robbed by two men including one armed with machete outside a restaurant in Taman Molek here last night.

Malaysian Gazette’s Johor journalist Ernalisa Othman said the men wearing safety helmets and masks approached her on a motorcycle at 9.45pm outside the restaurant.

She said both men approached and threatened her with a machete.

“They then grabbed my bag containing my mobile phone and laptop before I tried to stop them.

“However, one of them swung the machete in front of me forcing me to stop,” she said when contacted today.

Ernalisa said her mobile phone then fell from the bag while it was being taken.

“I immediately grabbed my mobile phone before running into the restaurant, while the two men fled," she said.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Sohaimi Ishak said they have received a report on the incident.

He said the case is investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

“Police are making efforts to track down the suspects,” he said.