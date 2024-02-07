JOHOR BARU, Feb 7 — The Johor state government said today it has allocated RM5 million to subsidise the prices of goods ahead of the festive season through the Jualan Kasih Johor initiative.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the initiative was to assist in reducing the cost of living for the people, especially the B40 and M40 groups, to obtain basic goods and daily necessities.

“The state government remains committed to helping reduce the cost of living for the people who are facing the current uncertain economic situation.

“A total of RM5 million has been allocated for the subsidy, especially in the run-up to the Aidilfitri festival season, Chinese New Year, Deepavali and many more at farmers' markets, public markets and selected locations," said Onn Hafiz to reporters after officiating the Jualan Kasih Johor programme at Taman Johor in Kempas here.

Advertisement

He said the programme targets 800,000 beneficiaries in 300 locations throughout the year through a price reduction mechanism for selected food products such as chicken, eggs, cooking oil and fish.

Present at the event were Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip and Federal Agricultural Marketing Board (Fama) chairman Aminuddin Zulkifli.

Onn Hafiz said the Jualan Kasih Johor initiative is held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration in 30 selected locations from last Sunday until this Friday.

Advertisement

He said that during the sales period, the state government provided a subsidy amounting to RM1.3 million.

“The Jualan Kasih Johor also guarantees the availability of food supplies to the people and we will expand this initiative in the coming festive seasons.

“For the time being. we will focus on the festive season,” he said, adding that if the need arises the initiative can be held anytime.

The initiative saw the sale of 540 metric tonnes of chicken, fish (108 metric tonnes), chicken eggs of various grades, 135,000 boards and 60,000 bottles of cooking oil.

The implementation of the 300 locations will also include B40 and M40 locations, in addition to joint ventures with local supermarkets, public markets and farmers' markets.