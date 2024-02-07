IPOH, Feb 7 ― This year, Perak has been granted an allocation of RM212.42 million from the Ministry of Health's (MoH) Development Expenditure, aimed at improving the healthcare facilities and infrastructure in the state.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the allocation involved 17 new projects and 13 follow-up projects.

“MoH is always committed to utilising this allocation to ensure the planned development can be implemented as scheduled to improve the quality of health services in Perak,” he said after visiting Klinik Kesihatan Chemor here yesterday.

He said the government also approved allocations under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s Rolling Plan 4 to carry out preliminary works to upgrade the Emergency Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), which is often overcrowded due to increasing emergency cases.

On the chronic parking issues at the hospital, he said the construction of a four-storey parking lot with 600 spaces is still in the planning stage.

Dzulkefly announced that Malaysia’s first five-storey health clinic under construction in Manjoi is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

He explained that the construction of Klinik Kesihatan Manjoi costing approximately RM26 million, had been delayed due to contractor issues.

He also announced the approval of a special allocation of RM100,000 to upgrade public and staff toilets as well as RM150,000 for new medical equipment for Klinik Kesihatan Chemor.

An allocation of RM100,000 was also approved for the purchase of medical equipment at the HRPB Emergency Department, he added. ― Bernama