KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is focusing on four specific strategies to manage the increase in vehicles using highways during the Chinese New Year (CNY) festive holidays.

Its chief operating officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said these strategies involve user comfort, traffic management, traffic distribution and efficient communication.

“PLUS highways often record consistent increases in traffic of up to two million vehicles per day every festive season and based on the current trend of vehicle movement, PLUS expects an increase to 2.1 million vehicles per day,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

“A total of 450 PLUSRonda members will be patrolling to offer assistance to highway users. There will be no lane closures between February 5 and 16 in conjunction with the festive season,” he said in a statement.

Elaborating further, Zakaria said 14 locations of traffic concentration will be activated at a set time and date to enable PLUS to increase the number of lanes on the routes involved to facilitate traffic movement.

“We also welcome the Transport Ministry and Road Transport Department’s announcement of the ban on heavy vehicles on highways from February 8 to 9 and February 12 to 13 to allow users to move more smoothly and comfortably during the festive season,” he also said.

Advertisement

On January 30, PLUS launched the MYPLUS-TTA feature via the PLUS application for the convenience of highway users in planning their journeys during the festive season, in addition to helping reduce congestion on highways through a traffic distribution strategy. — Bernama