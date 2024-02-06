GEORGE TOWN, Feb 6 — Three friends were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking more than 102 kilograms (kg) of ganja at a Chinese cemetery in Jalan Mount Erskine, last month.

No recorded plea from A. Nadarajan, 51, and R. Thasvindran, 32, after the charges were read before Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi.

Another accused S.R. Karanan, 35, did not appear in court as he was in prison.

According to the charges, they were jointly charged with trafficking ganja, weighing over 102 kg, at 3pm, on Jan 25, in Kwangtung, Jalan Mount Erskine, here.

The charge was framed under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law which provides for the death penalty or if the death penalty is not imposed, life imprisonment and a minimum of 15 strokes of the rattan, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Darrshini did not offer any bail to the two accused who were unrepresented.

Meanwhile, Nadarajan pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing ganja, weighing 7.82 grams, at Hong Seng Estate, at Jalan Mount Erskine, at 4pm on Jan 24.

Nadarajan, who was represented by lawyer Edmund Anthony Hermon in the case, was charged with committing an offence under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which, if convicted, can be fined not more than RM20,000 or a maximum of five years in prison or both.

The court fixed April 16 for mention. — Bernama