NILAI, Feb 6 — Police has advised motorists to be vigilant at three blackspot locations where fatal accidents often occur in Negeri Sembilan.

State deputy police chief, Datuk Abd Khalid Othman, said that the locations are along Jalan Port Dickson-Lubuk China, Jalan Seremban-Kuala Klawang-Simpang Pertang (Jelebu) and Jalan Kuala Pilah-Jalan Seremban.

He said that in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday, the number of vehicles entering the state is expected to increase, and will cause extraordinary congestion.

“Comparative statistics of Ops Selamat in 2022 and last year show an increase of 307 road accident cases, with a percentage (increase) of 54.4 per cent.

Advertisement

“Hence, all motorists must obey traffic rules and the instructions of enforcement officers on duty, throughout this festive season,” he said, at the Road Safety and Advocacy Campaign press conference, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, at the Nilai Toll Plaza, here today.

In addition, Abd Khalid said that several places statewide are expected to experience congestion, especially six locations in Seremban, Port Dickson and Nilai (three each), two locations each in Tampin and Rembau and one location in Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Jelebu.

Abd Khalid said that in conjunction with this Chinese New Year celebration, the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) team, with a strength of 309 officers and personnel, will conduct the Op Selamat operations from February 8 to 13. — Bernama

Advertisement