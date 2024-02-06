GEORGE TOWN, Feb 6 — A popular waterfall in Bayan Lepas has become a dumping ground for nearby residents and visitors, according to Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP).

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said rubbish now lines the path leading to the popular recreational spot.

He said even a bridge leading to the waterfall was in poor shape and the pathway strewn with rubbish.

He said plastic bags, paper, old mattresses, pillows, used diapers, food waste, furniture, bottles and other waste littered the entire area, including in the waterfall.

The path leading to the Bayan Lepas waterfall is strewn with rubbish. — Picture courtesy of CAPc

“The Penang Island City Council should conduct an investigation and take immediate action to resolve the litter problem at the Bayan Lepas waterfall,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said littering in the area was a longstanding issue, but the authorities have failed to clean it up or to take action against those who dumped rubbish there.

“CAP believes that residents in a nearby high-rise building have treated this as a rubbish dump by disposing their waste here,” he said.

He said whenever it rains, the rubbish in the area finds its way into the waterfall, drainage system, river and then the sea.

The bridge at the waterfall is not maintained and in poor condition. — Picture courtesy of CAP

“If this continues, there will be blockage along the waterways and this could cause flash floods in future,” he said.

He called on the district office, the Drainage and Irrigation Department and the Department of Environment to fulfil their responsibilities by ensuring the cleanliness of the waterfall and its surrounding area.

“They need to preserve the natural environment of the area so that it remains clean for visitors to bathe in the waterfall,” he said.

He said the rubbish needs to be cleared, the infrastructure in the area well maintained, and stern legal action taken against those who pollute the area.