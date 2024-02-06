JOHOR BARU, Feb 6 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is prepared to deal with the possibility of open burning incidents, following the current hot and dry weather.

Its director, Siti Rohani Nadir, said that six of the 10 districts in the state, where there are peatlands, have been identified as potential fire hotspots, following the transition of the north-east monsoon (MTL) into the current season.

“Most fire incidents are in peatland areas in the identified districts, such as Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Muar and Johor.

“In this transition season, there will be a dry season, and during this time we are always on standby, and are now also conducting patrols. We are also liaising with the relevant authorities, such as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the Johor Forestry Department, to identify fire-prone areas,” she said, after opening the Johor JBPM annual parade, here today.

Siti Rohani also advised all parties to take responsibility and avoid open burning, especially during the transitional monsoon season.

Earlier at the event, Bernama’s Johor bureau chief, Nor Baizura Basri and journalist, Nur Fadhliana Shaari, were among 34 media practitioners who received a certificate of appreciation from the Johor JBPM, for their services and contribution. — Bernama

