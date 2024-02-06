IPOH, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced the first-ever high-rise health clinic project in Manjoi here.

Consisting of five floors, it will be completed by 2025.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the new type-two health clinic, which will cost RM26 million, will be able to accommodate more than 800 patients on a daily basis.

“We hope that the clinic will be completed by the middle of 2025 or the third quarter of that year.

“This project is currently 165 days behind. The project has been extended twice and there will be no more extensions.

“We have also terminated the first contractor and appointed a new contractor to complete the project,” he told reporters after visiting the Chemor Health Clinic here.

Dzulkefly also said that the project has been modified due to space constraints.

Separately, Dzulkefly also said that the government had allocated a total of RM212.4 million for Perak in development expenditure this year for hospital and clinic upgrades.

He said the allocation will be channelled to 17 new projects and 13 existing projects.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that these developments are completed on time, along with the upgrades, to provide better services to the people,” he said.