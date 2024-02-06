KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Malaysian branch of convenience store chain FamilyMart announced yesterday that its Japanese parent company Itochu Corp has severed ties with an Israel-linked company, amid calls for a boycott.

In a statement, it said its Japanese operator FamilyMart Co, Ltd has clarified that it is heeding the Japanese government's backing of a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling preventing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“FamilyMart Malaysia reiterates our stand that we do not support violence or killing.

“We do not contribute to or donate to, or deal with Israel,” it said in a statement.

In March 2023, it was reported that Itochu Aviation, a subsidiary of Itochu Corp, had signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nippon Aircraft Supply and Israel-based international military technology company and defence contractor Elbit Systems Ltd for the country's national security.

Yesterday, Itochu Aviation announced it will end its strategic cooperation with Elbit Systems by the end of February amid the war in Gaza.

“The partnership is based on a request from the Japan's defence ministry for the purpose of importing defence equipment for the Self-Defense Forces necessary for Japan's security, and is not in any way related to the current conflict between Israel and Palestine," Itochu chief financial officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura was quoted saying by Reuters.

“Taking into consideration the International Court of Justice's order on January 26, and that the Japanese government supports the role of the Court, we have already suspended new activities related to the MoU, and plan to end the MoU by the end of February."

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared last month that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid.

The UN's top court also called on Israel to avoid potential genocidal actions but did not mandate a ceasefire.

In response to the October 7 Hamas attack, Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip have led to the death of at least 26,000 Palestinians, primarily women, young children, and adolescents.

Some in the Malay community have since attempted boycotts against many brands deemed linked to Israel, despite some of them being owned and operated by Malaysians.