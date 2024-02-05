KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today acknowledged that he played a role in ensuring Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application reached the Pardons Board, saying it was his duty to do so as prime minister.

But he denied speeding up the convicted former prime minister’s application, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“In this case, the application was made, and it is true that as prime minister I ensured that it was heard. So, I acknowledge responsibility for that,” he was quoted as saying at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department this morning.

Anwar said that as prime minister, it is his responsibility to ensure that all pardon applications received are to be given prompt attention, including Najib’s.

Advertisement

He rejected claims that the Pardons Board will only consider applications after the convict has served three years of the sentence, minimum.

He said the board follows procedures in hearing submitted applications.

Anwar was also reported calling on the public to refrain from demanding an open explanation from the Pardons Board regarding Najib’s case, saying the decision had been made by the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who based it on the law.

Advertisement

Under the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong chairs the meetings of the Pardons Board for the federal territories, which comprises the attorney general, the Federal Territories minister, and a maximum of three other members appointed by the Agong.

Anwar added that the Agong holds the discretion to grant pardons, and it is his prerogative whether to explain the grounds of his decision or not.

“Let’s calm down. Let’s accept what has been provided in the Federal Constitution,

“We should refrain from demanding explanations from the Pardons Board that was chaired by the Agong, as the final decision ultimately rests with him,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

Najib was found guilty of abusing his position and misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary, and sentenced to 12 years in jail and a fine of RM210 million.

He began serving his jail time on August 23, 2022.

On February 2, the Pardons Board halved Najib’s jail sentence to six years and reduced the fine amount to RM50 million.

The decision drew discontent from both Najib’s supporters who had hoped he would be granted a full pardon, as well as the former Umno president’s detractors.