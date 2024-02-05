KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Attorney General Chambers (AGC) has rejected the representation submitted by former Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) managing director Tan Sri Ahmad Ramli Mohd Nor to drop three criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges of the company’s fund totalling RM21.08 million involving the littoral combat ship (LCS) project for the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Ahmad Ramli’s counsel, Alex Tan Chie Sian, informed Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin that the representation dated January 26 has been rejected. He further stated that they were instructed to appeal to the attorney general against the decision.

“We request that the trial date on March 7 be rescheduled to case mention to allow us to inform the court of the development of the appeal. We also request the accused’s presence to be excused on March 7,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi did not object to the request.

Suzana allowed the change and vacated the February 21 and 22 trial dates.

“The court maintains the trial dates previously set and the accused is excused from appearing during the case mention on March 7 due to health reasons,” she said.

The court has previously set the trial on February 21 and 22, March 7, March 7, 29 and April 30, and May 15 and 16.

On the first charge, Ahmad Ramli, as the BNS managing director who was entrusted with the company’s funds, was alleged to have committed CBT by approving a payment amounting to RM13,541,140 to the account of Syarikat Setaria Holding Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, 6 Battery RD, Singapore 049909, without the approval of the BNS Board of Directors.

The offence was allegedly committed at BNS, 17th floor, Menara Boustead, 69 Jalan Raja Chulan, between July 26, 2010, and March 25, 2011.

For the second CBT charge, Ahmad Ramli was alleged to have approved payment amounting to RM1,360,716 to the account of JSD Corporation, the Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, 65 Chulia Street, OCBC Centre, Singapore, without the approval of the BNS Board of Directors at the same place between April 19, 2011, and May 4, 2011.

He was also charged with committing a similar offence by approving a payment amounting to RM6,182,295 to the account of Syarikat Sousmarin Armada Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, 6 Battery Road, Singapore, at the same place between October 28, 2010, and November 22, 2010.

The three charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years with whipping and is liable to a fine if found guilty. — Bernama