KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The government aims for eight out of 10 households in the federal capital to be within a 10-minute radius of any nearby transit station by 2040, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She emphasised on the importance of aligning existing public transportation services with user expectations to promote increased utilisation of public transport.

“For a more efficient and user-friendly public transportation experience, improvements must be made by increasing the frequency of services, reducing waiting intervals and ensuring smooth intermode transfers within a centralised hub,” she said when launching the GOKL Mini Bus and the new GOKL Route 15 (Prima Alam-Tuanku Muhriz Chancellor Hospital (HCTM) UKM here today.

Dr Zaliha reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the free GOKL bus service by extending the current routes to a total of 15, thereby enhancing accessibility for the public.

The current GOKL bus service comprises 14 routes, with four in the city centre (Last Mile) and 10 extending beyond the city centre (First Mile).

“The current routes link urban residents from transport hubs to key city centre destinations like Bukit Bintang, KLCC, KL Sentral, as well as other significant areas outside the city centre such as Bandar Tun Razak and Bandar Sri Permaisuri,” she said.

She said as outlined in the Kuala Lumpur 2040 Structure Plan, the government aims to achieve a minimum of 70 per cent public transportation usage among city residents, aligning with the vision of transforming Kuala Lumpur into a City for All.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh, announced that the recently introduced GOKL Route 15 has initiated services, linking passengers from Prima Alam Damai to HCTM since February 1.

He said the inclusion of this route was determined by various factors, including conducted studies, requests from local residents and areas characterised by high population density.

The route covers various densely populated residential areas, including PR1MA Alam Damai Residency, Razak Mas Residency, Taman Desa Cheras Flats, Taman Bukit Anggerik Flats, Alam Damai Education Institute Quarters, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alam Damai, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Alam Damai, SMK Orkid Desa, Madrasah Makarimul Akhlak, Angkasa Condominium, and Puncak Banyan Condominium.

He said the new route was established to enhance public transportation options, ensuring seamless transfers between buses and rail transport, including Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) or Light Rail Transit (LRT).

He noted that Route 15 incorporates the 8-metre Electric Vehicle (EV) GOKL Mini Bus, in operation since February 1.

“The deployment of the mini bus is designed to enhance the smoothness and convenience of bus movements, particularly in negotiating sharp turns, narrow routes and residential areas.

“The mini bus has a maximum capacity of 52 passengers, comprising 18 seated, 33 standing and one passenger in a wheelchair,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Kamarulzaman said in 2023, some 11.5 million passengers used the free GOKL bus service while reiterating DBKL’s commitment to bolstering public transportation in the federal capital.

“The average daily passenger count is 32,000 people, with a monthly total of 960,000 passengers, reflecting a 33 per cent increase compared to 2022, which recorded 8.6 million passengers,” he added. — Bernama