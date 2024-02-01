PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — The government will ensure that the social and economic development of the Federal Territories is always in line with the rapid development of the respective regions, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that the Federal Territories Department (JWP) and related agencies will always take into account the impact of any development on the people’s well-being and comfort, while implementing projects and programmes.

“In this context, safety, cleanliness of the environment, transport systems, green environments, inclusive communities, sustainable land planning and management, and improvement of urban governance are important elements in every aspect of development in the Federal Territories,” she said, when officiating Federal Territories Day and Putrajaya Open Day (POD) 2024, here today.

She added that, according to data from the Department of Statistics of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur’s population is estimated at 1.9 million, followed by Putrajaya at 109,202 and Labuan at 95,120.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha attended the ‘Solat Subuh Macam Jumaat’ programme at the Putra Mosque, as well as the 2.5-kilometre walk from Dataran Putra to Dataran Putrajaya, which was also attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

This year’s Federal Territories Day celebration also marks the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Kuala Lumpur as the first Federal Territory, on Feb 1, 1974.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration of the Federal Territories, JWP and related agencies have organised a total of 61 exciting programmes and activities to be held in the capital, Putrajaya and Labuan, throughout the year.

Starting today, visitors to POD 2024 can also try out Putrajaya’s newest transport service, the Automated Rapid Train (ART), provided free of charge by Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj), until Feb 4.

For more information about Federal Territories Day and POD 2024, visit https://www.facebook.com/JWPJPM and https://www.facebook.com/putrajaya. — Bernama