KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Challenged to a debate, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh today said he will not be participating in the purported event that was posted by persons unknown on the Facebook page of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The DAP lawmaker added that he refuses to be exploited for what he deems a “cheap publicity stunt” that seeks to keep the Umno politician “relevant”.

“It is obvious that Najib wishes to use me to remain relevant by challenging me to this debate. I will not allow myself to be used by this cheap publicity stunt of his.

“It is a pity to see Najib in such a desperate state. Perhaps it would be best for him to make the most of his time in prison now by reflecting on his misdeeds and repent (bertaubat),” he said in a statement.

Ramkarpal also said that despite the challenge, he has yet to receive any official communication from Najib’s side.

The proposal posted on Najib’s Facebook page yesterday invited “Ramkarpal Singh to a televised open debate with a representative from our side on the subject of whether or not Najib deserves a pardon for the SRC case”.

“Should Ramkarpal Singh (who no longer has any reason not to attend since he is no longer a Deputy Minister) declines, other recent haters such as Tony Pua and Hanipa Maidin can take his place.

“Our officers will reach out to you for suitable dates and venue if any of you agrees,” the message read.

No name was listed on the post.

The offer was made following Ramkarpal’s statement last Saturday expressing dissatisfaction with the Pardons Board’s reduction of Najib’s jail sentence from 12 years to six and his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

The former deputy law minister said he considered the reduction insufficient for the severity of Najib’s crime.

Najib was convicted of abusing his position and misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of state investment firm 1MDB and sent to prison to serve time from August 23, 2022.

Najib’s supporters, notably from Umno, have also expressed disappointment with the reduction as they had expected a full pardon.

Ramkarpal said he suspects the posts were uploaded at Najib’s instructions.

“It is pointless engaging with Najib on this issue as it is elementary that the majority judgment of the said application prevails. Even the Pardons Board maintained his conviction.

“As such, any debate, whether with me or anyone else, would not change the fact that Najib remains a convict and that his conviction is safe,” Ramkarpal said.

He advised Najib to refrain from issuing what he terms “nonsensical challenges” for debates, as they hold no bearing on the former prime minister's legal standing.

More posts by persons unknown have continued to be uploaded on Najib’s Facebook account since his jailing, with the latest message opening up the debate to others such as lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla who has often represented former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as well as politicians from Pejuang, Muda, and representatives from institutional reform groups like Bersih, C4, and the Bar Council.